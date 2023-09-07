Miley Cyrus opens up about the moment she knew her marriage to Liam Hemsworth was over

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her split from Liam Hemsworth. In the new clip from her Used To Be Young series on TikTok Wednesday, Miley candidly brought up the topic of her relationship with Liam and recalled the exact moment she knew that her marriage was over. It all began at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival in England. (Also read: Miley Cyrus opens up about gruelling 12 hour-work schedule from Hannah Montana days)

What Miley said

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split in 2019.

Miley and Liam got hitched in December 2018. During her new clip from the Used to Be Young series on TikTok, Miley shared how she realized that her relationship with Liam Hemsworth was over while she was headlining at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival in England. She said, "Glastonbury was in June, which was when the decision happened that me and Liam’s commitment to being married just really came from, of course, a place of love first — because we’d been together for 10 years — but also from a place of trauma... The day of the show was the day I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship."

Trying to rebuild quickly

Miley also opened up about how during that time around they were “just trying to rebuild as quickly as [they] could" after the tragic Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif in November 2018 which burned their home. The Flowers singer then shared how she didn't let these emotions affect her performance and continued with her gig for the sake of her fans. Earlier she had shared how she had decided to stop touring because it got very intense and exhausting.

Miley's most recent single Used to be Young released a few weeks ago and went on to become an instant hit with the fans. In a statement, the singer had added, “This song is about honouring who we've been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you."

