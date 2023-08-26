Miley Cyrus shines light on her past in her new song ‘Used To Be Young’

If there's any singer who is truly blooming, it's Miley Cyrus. The singer released her latest song titled ‘Used To Be Young’ on August 25, 2023 and people are already deeply resonating with the tune. Miley shines a light on her past in this reminiscing piece as she anticipates a wonderful future for herself.

Announcing the song on her Twitter account, Miley wrote, "This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future."

"I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you. Truly, Miley," she added.

The singer can be seen wearing an outfit inspired by Mickey Mouse, which many think is a tribute to her Disney past. The distressed tank is a Mason Margiela creation for Disney's 100-year-celebration. The outfit is iconic for Miley's journey which began with the Disney show Hannah Montana and continues forward, hopefully for years to come.

The song is an emotional tune with touching lyrics that have definitely connected with the people, for the love it received in a day of its release.

In the video of the song, the singer explores her past, mentioning herself, her relations and mistakes. She can be seen wearing the Mickey Mouse tank top with a heart corset. The Hannah Montanna star can be seen in wavy hair and glittery eyeshadow as she sings along with tearful eyes.

In an ABC Special, released before the song's debut Miley revealed that she got super emotional and actually cried on set as she belted out the lyrics:

'I know I used to be crazy

I know I used to be fun

You say I used to be wild

I say I used to be young'

A hymn for her younger self, it shines a light on the current Miley, who has grown up a lot emotionally and has become an inspiration for all.

Netizens showered love and praise on the singer and her song sharing how connected and emotional it makes them feel.