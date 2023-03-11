After Endless Summer Vacations Miley Cyrus is simmering the scene with River, fans react

Miley Cyrus released her latest studio album, 'Endless Summer Vacation,' on Friday, featuring a new single, 'River,' and its accompanying music video. The album is a tribute to Miley's love for Los Angeles and how focusing on her mental and physical well-being has helped her gain confidence. The music video was shared on various social media platforms, such as YouTube and Instagram, where her fans and several celebrities praised the video. (Also read: Howie Mandel reacts to his eviction from The Masked Singer Season 9: 'I should have been in finale, judges got it wrong' )

The album has already become popular on iTunes, ranking first in 45 countries, including Australia, India, New Zealand, and the UK, despite its limited release. Cyrus's previous albums have seen great success, and 'Endless Summer Vacation' is expected to follow suit, given her enormous fan base and the buzz it has already generated. With the release of her new album and music video, Cyrus continues to demonstrate her versatility as a musician and artist.

A simultaneous release of River and Endless Summer Vacation occurred on YouTube, but an exclusive Backyard Sessions streaming session of the album also began airing on Disney+Hotstar. During the live stream, Miley performed her new tracks, including the chart-topping Flowers and the multi-Platinum hit, The Climb. The upbeat pop number River, which is a part of the Endless Summer Vacation album, compares Miley's partner to a river and features a monochrome music video of her performing on stage. Dressed in a halter-neck jumpsuit and high heels, her energy and confidence are on full display throughout the video. She looked sizzling hot.

Reacting to River's official video, one of her fans commented, “Violet chemistry for the next single!” Another fan wrote, “Heartbeat so loud.” Other fan commented, “I am obsessed for River.” Many celebrity friends also poured appreciations on her video. Paris Hilton wrote, “That's hot (fire emojis).” Donatella Versace commented, “Yessss Miley fabulous.” Laura Jane Grace wrote, “Miley, your new album is so damn good.”

On Thursday, Miley shared a clip of her album, Endless Summer Vacation on YouTube. Reacting to the video, one of her fans commented, “She really is a good and original singer. She deserve more than anyone else... Why She is underrated. May be people doesn't know how to select good song to listen...” Another fan commented, “Miley Cyrus you just changed my life with this album. It’s amazing!!!! Thank you.” Other fan wrote, “This song (and a couple of others) have a real New Radicals sound to them, which I LOVE. Seriously, if you like this album listen to Maybe You've Been Brainwashed Too, its one of the most underrated albums of all time and I always wished he put out more music. Luckily Miley released this gem.” “This is THE.BEST.ALBUM I listened to in a while!” , wrote other.

Miley gained fame with her role in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. She grew up surrounded by music and eventually began her career in the entertainment industry at a young age. She has released numerous chart-topping albums and singles, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

