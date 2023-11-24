Mitra Manch announces 3rd concert in Mumbai. Check out details

Mitra Manch has announced their 3rd Concert in Mumbai on the 25th and 26th of November at Ramakrishna Mission Auditorium, Khar. Popularly known as Millenial Raga, these concerts showcase extremely talented and young connoisseurs of music stage on the two days of this program. Inclusion of this event as part of Ramakrishna Math's centenary celebration is an added recognition and blessings for the musicians and for this forum.

The concert will be held on November 25 and 26.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upcoming artists in the Indian classical music space like Anirudh Aithal, Ayan Sengupta, Gauri Pathare, Shatavisha Mukherjee, Pratik Srivastav and Deborshee Bhattacharjee will be performing in this event. The performances will start at 4 pm everyday. This is the third event organized by Mitra Manch this year. They started the Millenial Raga Series in New Delhi at Triveni Kala Sangam and followed it up with another concert in Bangalore at Ravindra Kalakshetra, earlier this year.

Mitra Manch was started in 2022 by Mrs Bulbul Mitra and her family with the sole intention of promoting upcoming young talents in Indian classical music. Apart from organizing various shows on Indian classical music, the forum also intends to tie up with various educational institutions to promote this genre of music. They also intend to work on the ways and means to support the livelihood of Indian classical musicians.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Venue: Ramakrishna Mission Auditorium, Khar

Date: 25th and 26th Nov 4 pm to 8 pm

25th Nov

Aniruddh Aithal - Vocal (Bangalore)

Ayan Sengupta - Sitar (Kolkata)

Gauri Pathare - Vocal (Mumbai)

26th Nov

Shatavisha Mukherjee - Vocal (Kolkata)

Pratik Srivastav - Sarod (Mumbai)

Deborshree Bhattacharjee - Vocal (Kolkata)