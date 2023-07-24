Mitski announces new album ‘The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We’, Fans have ‘survived the drought’

Mitski has announced her seventh studio album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We! The singer’s official newsletter included a voice memo stating, “Hi, this is Mitski, and I’m at Bomb Shelter Studios in Nashville, where we recorded my new album that’s coming out. It’s called The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We and its first single is coming out on Wednesday.” Mitski announces new album ‘The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We’

While the release date for the album has not been revealed yet, its lead single will be released on Wednesday, July 26.

Mitski’s last release was Laurel Hell in early 2022 which became the top-selling album in the United States that year. Furthermore, her single “The Only Heartbreaker” ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay chart. It was the first time Mitski topped a Billboard chart.

Mitski Miyawaki (born Mitsuki Laycock) is a Japanese-American singer-songwriter. Known mononymously as Mitski, the musician is well known for her independent alternative music. With her intimate, emotive lyrics and catchy melodies, Mitski’s music has become an essential part of indie music. Mitski’s songs often contain repetitive phrases which, when sung in her soothing voice, make her songs sound entrancing.

Her first two albums,Lush (2012) andRetired from Sad, New Career in Business (2013), were self-released. These albums were created originally as her senior project at Purchase College's Conservatory of Music where she was studying studio composition. In 2022, she co-wrote "This Is a Life" from the film Everything Everywhere All at Once, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

