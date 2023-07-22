Things you need to know about Drake's upcoming album 'For All the Dogs,' may drop in a ‘couple of weeks’

Drake has a new album in the works, and it might arrive faster than you expect. FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. Drake says his new album, “For All the Dogs,” may drop in a couple of weeks. His announcement came during a tour stop at the sold-out Barclays Center Thursday night in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The hip-hop superstar announced his upcoming project, “For All the Dogs,” to a packed Barclays Center audience during his Thursday night It’s All a Blur Tour show in Brooklyn. He said the album would be out in “a couple of weeks.”

The 36-year-old hitmaker, who is known for dropping music without a prior date, had hinted at the possible project at his cozy Apollo show in January.

“I’ve considered a lot of things in life, but right now, nothing is stopping me from making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a while at least,” Drake said at the Jan. 21 show.

“I hope I can stir up some more feelings for you — maybe this year, I might get bored and make another one, who knows?”

Everything we’ve learned about Drake’s upcoming album ‘For All the Dogs’

The five-time Grammy winner, who was spotted wearing a Doberman dog mask earlier in the day, also revealed that he was dropping a new freestyle on Friday.

The freestyle rap, which featured Drake and British rapper Central Cee, was uploaded to On The Radar Radio’s YouTube channel.

Drake has not shared much about the upcoming album, but he confirmed a Nicki Minaj collaboration during a Detroit show earlier this month.

“I’ve got a lot of love for her,” he said to a loud applause from the crowd on July 8, adding that “For All the Dogs" is “about to be a classic."

He said he’s working on the final touches of the record with his longtime producer 40.

“For All the Dogs” will be his latest project since his 21 Savage-joint album, “Her Loss,” which came out in November. His last solo release, the dance-themed “Honestly, Nevermind” EP, was out in 2022.

What you missed from Drake’s show in Brooklyn

The Canadian rapper’s Thursday night show was his third of four consecutive sold-out shows at Barclays, with three more New York-area shows at Madison Square Garden starting Sunday. It’s his first headline tour since the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018.

The night was filled with dazzling lights and various huge inflatables or figures that hung above the stage around Drake. They included a bride, a Peter Pan figure, a blowup that looked like an exotic dancer, and a giant single, holographic sperm cell — yes, you read that right — with animated sperm cells swimming on the stage floor screens. He dedicated that part of the show to his female fans. Some fans threw bras on stage, following the recent trend of throwing objects at artists, and even a vape pen.

Drake reacted by saying, "There’s no way you’re taking life serious if you think I’m going to pick this vape up and vape with you.

“You need to do some real life evaluation,” he said.

In an unusual concert order, Grammy-winning-rapper 21 Savage followed Drake with a brief set performing some of his big hits including “Red Opps,” his Post Malone collaboration “Rock Star,” “A Lot’” and “Bank Account.” Drake came back and the duo performed songs from “Her Loss,” including “Spin Bout U” and “Rich Flex.” The “Best I Ever Had” rapper ended the show by walking down from the stage toward a huge statue-like figure of Virgil Abloh while audio from the designer played. Abloh, who died of cancer at 41 in 2021, was a Black designer who created groundbreaking combinations of streetwear and high fashion, making many in the fashion world call him as his generation’s Karl Lagerfeld.

“He’s not only inspired me through direct conversations that we’ve had, but I’ve also just met some amazing people through this man,” Drake said before finishing the night with his song, ”Legend.”

