MJ5’s R Kartik: We want to create a boy band culture in India

As they venture into the world of music, dance group MJ5’s R Kartik says they want to reinvent the whole boy band culture in India
By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:33 PM IST
All-boys dance group MJ5 has entered the world of music as a boy band

“Boy band culture is still very underdeveloped in India,” says MJ5’s founder R Kartik, and that is something he is hoping to change as the all-boys dance group gets ready to explore the world of music.

Named after the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, the group danced their way to fame by winning a reality show in 2013, and since then have maintained the momentum with their locking and popping. Now, they are expanding their horizons as a boy band, with “focus on pop, and then we have plans to diversify into different genres like EDM, Reggae and Bollywood.”

Kartik tells us, “Over the years we felt there was something lacking in our act and we couldn’t completely express ourselves through dance. Now, we can orchestrate the entire performance more authentically and freely using our original music.”

Describing the music as “emotive, dynamic, passionate and experimental”, he says that as a band, they want to create a boy band culture in India, something that was so vivacious in the 80’s and the 90’s era.

“We feel it is still a very untapped and underdeveloped concept in India. The music industry has not yet created a cult band culture or produced successful bands like BTS or One Direction or Backstreet Boys,” he states.

Kartik further points out the big problem that exists. “Even if there are upcoming boy bands they are not leveraged and supported enough. And we are hoping to change that equation with our debut,” he concludes.

