Mohammed Irfan: SP Balasubramaniam sir kept his promise, recommended my name to AR Rahman, it started my career

He got interested in singing as a child, took formal training, entered reality shows, and finally made it big in the music world. Mohammed Irfan’s journey from oblivion to singing chartbusters such as Banjaara (Ek Villain) and Baarish (Yaariyaan), was one full of challenges.

For starters, he came to Mumbai from Hyderabad, and had no idea how to go about playback singing in films. The charm of reality shows attracted him, but they didn’t help either.

“I’m extremely grateful to God, he has been kind. I just knew one thing — singing and that I love music. Film music was a big craze at that time; I wanted to sing in films no doubt, I didn’t know how. That’s why I thought reality shows would help me to get there. It didn’t happen, it doesn’t happen,” he notes.

Eventually, things started falling in place for the 36-year-old. He shares how the late legend SP Balasubramanium kept his promise, which kick started Irfan’s career.

“SP sir didn’t just hear me sing once. I come from Hyderabad, and studied in a music academy founded by my guruji Ramachari. I was singing there since childhood, and SP sir was like a mentor to all small kids. He had been seeing me, and after 10-12 years, when he saw me sing professionally, he was very happy. He promised he’ll will recommend my name to AR Rahman sir, and it finally happened. Raavan became my debut,” recounts Irrfan, who is currently enjoying the release of his single Belafz Baatein.

And from that time, the one person he found a friend in was music composer Mithoon, who gave him some of his best songs.

“I’ve a different connection with him, it’s beyond professional relationship. He’s like a brother to me. My career started with is song, he trusted me in the beginning. I look forward to how he responds to my songs,” says Irfan.