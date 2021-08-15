Mohit Chauhan: When you put actions behind your words, that’s when the real patriotism comes out

Singer Mohit Chauhan is very clear in his head when it comes to distinguishing patriotism from jingoism. And when it comes to the latter, the singer believes actions speak louder than words.

“In jingoism, you can use certain words to send across that message to people. I believe actions speak louder than words. In jingoism, you don’t do anything. When you put actions behind your words, that’s when the real patriotism comes out,” he says, adding, “Of course, we all love our country and hope to work towards putting our country first.”

The 55-year-old has crooned several chartbusters such as Tum Se Hi (Jab We Met, 2007), Masakali (Delhi-6, 2009), Sadda Haq (Rockstar, 2011), Khabon Ke Parindey (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, 2011). While many of his compositions went on to become youth anthems, his latest track, Ae Vatan, happens to be his first full-fledged patriotic song.

“I have sung Khoon Chala for Rang De Basanti (2006), but it was not an out and out patriotic song. Umse jazbe ki baat hai, this one is more directly patriotic,” Chauhan tell us..

The singer adds that he has always had a lot of love for the Indian Armed Forces, and this song felt to him like a “perfect tribute” to them.

In the past too, Chauhan has performed in concerts especially for the Armed forces. “About three years back, I went to Sikkim and did seven concerts for the Indian Army, absolutely for free. It was a very special thing, and then they gave me permission to travel to Frontier post and perform for the jawaans there,” he recalls, and continues, “Singing in a cantonment or peacetime area is very easy, but I travelled to places which were at 12,000 feet altitude, then another place was 14,500 feet, another one at even 17,000 feet! It was all snowed up.”

What made it even more special is that Chauhan didn’t travel with his usual band to perform. Instead it was the Army band. “I sang along with them, in all the concerts,” he says proudly.