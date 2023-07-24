MONSTA X's Joohoney begins military service, gets farewell from group members. See pics

MONSTA X members on Monday sent off Joohoney to the military training centre as he began his service. Joohoney is the third member of MONSTA X to enlist following Shownu, who was discharged earlier this year. Minhyuk is currently serving in the military. (Also Read | Jungkook reveals what he is looking forward to after BTS reconvenes post military service)

Joohoney formally enters South Korean military

MONSTA X's Joohoney with group members ahead of his military service.

Taking to their official Twitter account, MONSTA X shared pictures with Joohoney. In the photos, Joohoney wore a black T-shirt, olive coloured pants and also carried a bag. Joohoney in the pictures flashed thumbs up and peace signs. He also smiled and saluted as the members posed next to him.

MONSTA X also posted a message from Joohoney which read, “I’ll be back in good health and full of energy. Let’s meet again on the day our ‘comma’ continues, MONBEBE (MONSTA X’s official fan club).”

Hyungwon and Kihyun shares pics

Hyungwon took to his Instagram Stories and posted photos with Joohoney. He gave a glimpse of Joohoney before and after his haircut. He also shared a message as he placed his hand on Joohoney's head and clicked a selfie.

Kihyun also shared a post and a message on Instagram. In the first photo, Joohoney walked with a soldier towards the training centre. The second picture was a selfie clicked by Kihyun as Joohoney saluted in the background. He captioned the post, "Joohoney went well @joohoneywalker."

Joohoney left M! Countdown last week

Last week, Joohoney stepped down as a host for M! Countdown ahead of his military enlistment. As reported by Soompi, Joohoney's agency Starship Entertainment issued a statement, “It’s been six months since I greeted viewers as an MC for M! Countdown. It seems that every moment we spent together has become a very precious memory."

It also read, "I would like to thank all MONBEBE (MONSTA X’s official fan club), who have been there with me every Thursday, all the global K-pop fans, and the production team of M! Countdown as well as Miyeon, whom I worked with as a co-MC. I think I can say goodbye happily on my last day thanks to all of you who have always been watching MC Joohoney with lots of support and love. Please continue to watch M! Countdown even after this point.”

About Monsta X

Monsta X is a South Korean boy group which debuted with their first EP Trespass on May 14, 2015. In March 2017, Monsta X released their first studio album and the final part of The Clan series The Clan Pt. 2.5: The Final Chapter. The group comprises Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. Wonho left the group in 2019.

