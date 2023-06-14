Moonbin's mother reacts to ‘groundless rumours’ about him: Don’t want my son to become fodder for gossip

Late K-pop idol Moonbin's mother stepped up to thank those who have been mourning the loss of her son. Moonbin died at the age of 25 on April 19 this year. While police suspected suicide initially, several theories surrounding Moonbin's cause of death are still doing rounds on the internet. Amid this, his mother urged people to not spread rumours about him. Also read: Moonbin’s sister Moon Sua remembers him fondly with old video

Moonbin's mother shares official statement

Moonbin of ASTRO, was found dead at his apartment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moonbin was a part of ASTRO. His agency Fantagio posted Moonbin's mother's official statement. It read, “Hello, this is Bin’s mother. First, I received a lot of comfort from the sincerity of the fans who, even though it was a long distance to travel, came all the way to [Moonbin’s memorial spaces] and wrote heartfelt letters and brought flowers. Truly, I sincerely thank you.

"I hope that all the fans also find comfort and stay in good health. The reason that I ended up writing this letter is because, even though I know everyone is mourning and grieving for my son, I’ve seen that there have been groundless rumours starting in a small minority of online communities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These kinds of rumours are so difficult for me to see as a mother, and I am also worried that because of these false rumours, many people will suffer damages, and the fans who have been grieving for my son might suffer heartbreak. I don’t want my son to become fodder for gossip, and I entreat you to please not start any more rumours or spread unconfirmed facts. I don’t want the fans whom Bin loved so dearly to live on with broken hearts. I sincerely thank all of you for your heartfelt mourning,” it ended.

Moonbin's death

Moonbin's death continues to be a shock for the entire K-pop industry. Confirming his death, previously the agency had said via a statement, "On April 19, ASTRO member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky." It also asked people to "refrain from speculative and malicious reports" so that his family can pay their respects and honour him in peace. A few weeks ago, a long-term memorial space was announced by the agency to honour Moonbin. It's situated at Gukcheongsa Temple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON