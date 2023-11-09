Morbius or Spiderman? Jared Leto climbs the ‘Empire State Building’ to promote his band's new tour- Watch

American musician Jared Leto climbed to the top of the Empire State Building on Thursday. The 51-year-old star performed the daring stunt to promote his band Thirty Seconds to Mars' new tour. His band's new tour is set to happen from March to September in 2024.

Jared Leto while climbing the Empire State Building(X(formerly Twitter)/@EmpireStateBldg)

The handlers of the official account of the Empire State Building took to X(formerly Twitter) and compared Leto's adventure to what happened in the iconic 1933 movie King Kong.

"In 1933, King Kong climbed the Empire State Building. In 2023, @JaredLeto took his place," captioned the Empire State Building while sharing the video of Leto's surreal feat.

In an interview with TODAY, Leto shared that climbing the Empire State Building was his longtime personal goal. He highlighted how difficult it was to climb the skyscraper.

"I was more excited than nervous to tell you the truth. But I have to be honest, it was very, very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be," shared Leto.

"Just the endurance that it took, the stamina that it took, and it was very sharp," he added.

Importance of New York City in Jared Leto's life

Leto further revealed the importance of New York City in his life and what the Empire State Building symbolised to him.

"It's incredible. To watch the sun rise overlooking the city that's meant so much to me. Ever since I was a kid, New York stood for the place that you went to make your dreams come true," explained the 51-year-old star.

"And as a young kid, I wanted to be an artist, and New York was the place that you came to be an artist. And the Empire State Building was always that symbol for me."

"I've always had a fascination with the Empire State Building. And I love to climb," revealed the American musician.

Interestingly, Leto has become the first person to ever legally climb to the top of the Empire State Building, according to TODAY.