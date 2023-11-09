Canadian woman gives birth to 14-pound baby at a hospital in Ontario

A Canadian woman named Britteney Ayres gave birth to a baby weighing 14 pounds and 8 ounces at Cambridge Memorial Hospital in Ontario on October 23, 2023, according to a report by People. The baby boy named Sonny measured around 21.65 inches long at the time of birth, much to the delight of Britteney and the father, Chance. Representational Picture(File photo)

Sonny was born via cesarean section. Dr. Asa Ahimbisibwe, an obstetrician and gynecologist at the hospital shared that Sonny was the biggest baby born at the hospital since 2010.

Interestingly, Britteney is already a mother to four other children namely Chance Jr., Everett, Lucky, and Marigold. Of them, Marigold and Lucky weighed more than 13 pounds at the time of their birth.

In an interaction with Good Morning America, the baby's mother said, "[Marigold] was born 13 pounds, 14 ounces. And Lucky, he was born 13 pounds, 11 ounces.”

Britteney highlighted the genetics behind her babies being born so big. "Chance is very tall. He's 6 [feet], 2 [inches]. My dad's tall so it runs in the family,” she explained.

Dr. Ahimbisibwe had helped in the delivery of Everett, Lucky and Marigold and was hopeful of Sonny being born big as well.

“We knew that this baby would also be a big one, but we did not expect that he would be this big," said Dr. Ahimbisibwe as quoted by Fox News Digital.

"When the baby tipped the scales, it became real that he was indeed a big baby," added Dr. Ahimbisibwe.

In an interaction with Fox News Digital, Sonny's father shared how doctors and nurses reacted to the baby's huge size.

"Everybody was making bets as to how big he was going to be, even the doctors and nurses. They put him on the scale, and it was wild,” shared Chance.

Notably, the Guinness Book of World Records lists a baby born weighing 22 pounds in 1879, as the heaviest newborn birth on record. The baby had died 11 hours after their birth.

