Morgan Wallen fans cry robbery as he wins zero awards at 2026 ACMs: ‘What a joke’

Country singer Morgan Wallen's fans are not happy after he left the 2026 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards empty-handed, despite being one of the most commercially successful artists in the genre over the past year.

Despite Wallen's four times platinum album, he did not win any major awards at the ACMs. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

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Wallen entered the awards season as one of country music’s dominant streaming and touring acts, with continued chart success fueled by his album I'm the Problem.

Yet despite strong commercial numbers and widespread fan support, he failed to secure victories in major categories at the ACM Awards.

This comes after country music institutions have continued to keep the singer at arm’s length after his 2021 controversy involving the use of a racial slur, which temporarily led to radio suspensions and industry backlash.

Read more: Morgan Wallen’s 2026 Still The Problem US Tour: When do tickets go on sale?

Four-time platinum Album creator: Morgan Wallen

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{{^usCountry}} I'm the Problem, Wallen's nominated album, went four times platinum and included hits such as "I Ain't Comin Back" and "I Had Some Help," which featured Post Malone. Before the album's release, six of Wallen's nine singles peaked at number ten on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I'm the Problem, Wallen's nominated album, went four times platinum and included hits such as "I Ain't Comin Back" and "I Had Some Help," which featured Post Malone. Before the album's release, six of Wallen's nine singles peaked at number ten on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Wallen finished the evening without a single victory despite being nominated in three significant categories: Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Album of the Year

Entertainer of the Year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wallen finished the evening without a single victory despite being nominated in three significant categories: Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Album of the Year

Entertainer of the Year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He did not attend the award ceremony, where Ella Langley received Artist-Songwriter of the Year, Parker McCollum won Album of the Year, and Cody Johnson won Entertainer of the Year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He did not attend the award ceremony, where Ella Langley received Artist-Songwriter of the Year, Parker McCollum won Album of the Year, and Cody Johnson won Entertainer of the Year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Morgan Wallen emotional tribute to Charlie Kirk wins hearts - Watch Fans question the disconnect between awards and commercial success {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Morgan Wallen emotional tribute to Charlie Kirk wins hearts - Watch Fans question the disconnect between awards and commercial success {{/usCountry}}

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Social media reactions were swift.

Several fans argued that Wallen’s sustained streaming dominance and sold-out tours should have translated into award recognition. Despite that success, Wallen has often seen mixed treatment from major industry award bodies.

On X, fans posted messages claiming Wallen was “robbed” and arguing that “country fans clearly support him more than the industry does.”

“Morgan is the best of the BEST ❤️ Award Shows is a joke . This is straight up BuLL,” a country fan wrote criticizing ACM Awards.

Lynden Blake, a podcast host, took issue with Parker McCollum’s Album of the Year win. She wrote, “Award shows are fun but they’re a joke. In no universe is Parker McCollum’s album better than Morgan Wallen’s. LOL #acmawards"

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Some others praised Wallen's performances and wrote, “We all know who the entertainer of the year and album of the year should have gone to. ACM could learn a thing or two from Morgan, because that was one boring show.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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