Morgan Wallen emotional tribute to Charlie Kirk wins hearts; Erika gets a mention - Watch

Morgan Wallen honored Charlie Kirk’s widow during his concert in Edmonton, Canada, just two days after Kirk was killed at a speaking event in Utah, according to New YorK Post Morgan Wallen pauses during his Edmonton show to dedicate a song to Erika Kirk, days after her husband Charlie Kirk was shot and killed in Utah. (morganwallen/Instagram)

The country star stopped his show Friday night to offer prayers for Erika Kirk before dedicating his song I’m A Little Crazy to her and the family during his “I’m the Problem” tour, according to videos posted online.

“I’m not gonna say a whole bunch on this, but this song right here has been hitting me harder in the last couple days,” Wallen told the crowd.

"And I just wanted to let Erika Kirk know that me and my family are sending prayers her way.”

Fans joined him in singing the ballad, and many online praised the performance. One user wrote, “Morgan Wallen really heals me when i’m sad” Another said, “I’m in tears. Country singer Morgan Wallen paused his massive concert to send Prayers to Erika Kirk."

A different user chimed, “What a poignant moment to cut through the din of daily headlines.”

The user further added, “Morgan Wallen's simple and heartfelt dedication to Erica Kirk, offering his family's prayers and thoughts amidst her unspeakable grief, reminds us that even in a packed stadium under Edmonton's northern lights, humanity shines through in the most quiet solidarity.”

User added, "And what about the crowd lighting up the night with their phones for Charlie Kirk? This isn't just a tribute; it's a collective pulse of respect for a man who sparked intense controversy but lived with unshakeable conviction. In a world so fragmented, this feels like a rare, unifying glow, proof that music, loss, and shared light can bridge any divide. Rest in peace, Charlie; your echo endures.

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University

Kirk, 31, a husband and father of two, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University during the first stop of his “American Comeback Tour.” Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested and charged after the shooting.

On Friday, Erika Fantzve Kirk spoke publicly for the first time, vowing to continue her late husband’s mission.

"The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they have done,” she said.

"You have no idea the fire you have ignited within his wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. To everyone listening across America tonight, the movement my husband built will not die. It won’t, I refuse to let that happen.”

Kirk’s funeral is set for Sept. 21 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.