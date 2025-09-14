5 facts on Tyler Robinson, shooter accused of killing Charlie Kirk in broad daylight

Tyler Robinson, 22, of Washington, Utah, is at the centre of a national storm after being arrested on suspicion of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a campus event at Utah Valley University. Authorities are still investigating his motive as prosecutors prepare formal charges and a first court appearance in the coming days. Booking photos of Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the shooting death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.(AFP)

Here are five key facts about the alleged Charlie Kirk shooter

Tyler claimed his 'doppelganger' did it

Hours after the shooting, Robinson reportedly logged into a Discord chat and told friends that it was his “doppelganger” who killed Kirk, not him. According to a New York Times report, he joked that the double wanted to “get him in trouble.”

Members of the chat group even discussed how his resemblance to the FBI suspect photo could help them claim the $100,000 reward if Robinson “played along.”

Tyler Robinson's political leanings

Utah Governo Spencer Cox revealed that Robinson's family said he had “become more political in recent years.” They recalled him mentioning Kirk’s upcoming campus visit during a dinner table debate about whether Charlie Kirk was spreading hate.

Records show Tyler Robinson is registered to vote but not affiliated with any political party, and is listed as inactive after skipping the last two general elections. His parents, however, are registered Republicans.

Honor roll student to technical college apprentice

Robinson grew up near St. George, Utah, where outdoor activities like boating, ATV riding and target shooting were part of family life.

A high school honor roll student who scored in the 99th percentile on standardized tests, he won a prestigious scholarship to Utah State University in 2021 but dropped out after one semester. He later enrolled in an electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College, where he was a third-year student at the time of the shooting.

Family rooted in the Mormon church

Robinson was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to church spokesperson Doug Andersen. He has two younger brothers, and his parents, married for about 25 years, often documented family vacations to Disneyland, Hawaii and Alaska.

Social media posts show Robinson target shooting at a young age, including a 2017 photo where he gripped the handles of a .50-caliber heavy machine gun at a military facility.

FBI probing ties, online activity and possible motive

The FBI is now examining Robinson’s online footprint, including Discord chats where he joked about hiding the gun used to kill Kirk “in a bush near UVU.” They are also investigating claims that he was living with a trans partner and that a roommate turned over incriminating texts allegedly sent by him.

Authorities have not confirmed a clear motive, though ammunition found at the scene carried engravings with anti-fascist and meme-culture taunts, such as: “Hey, fascist! Catch!”

Robinson is currently being held as prosecutors prepare formal charges. Meanwhile, Charlie Kirk’s family and his organisation, Turning Point USA, will host a public memorial for the slain activist on September 21 in Arizona.