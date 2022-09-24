'Mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi': Falguni Pathak reveals reaction to Neha Kakkar's remix of Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

The controversy around Neha Kakkar’s new single O Sajna refuses to die down. The song, which released earlier this week, is a recreation of singer Falguni Pathak’s iconic 1999 song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Ever since its release, viewers have been criticising the song and Neha for ‘ruining’ the original. In a new interview, even Falguni has said that the song’s innocence has been ruined and added that she was ‘almost about to puke’ when she first heard the new version. Also read: Neha Kakkar says she 'feels sorry for' those trolling her amid backlash to O Sajna

O Sajna features Neha in the music video along with Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma. The song features the hook line from the original with additional lyrics by Jaani. The new version has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, known for his Bollywood remixes. Falguni had shared several social media posts condemning the song and slamming Neha.

Speaking to Delhi Times, Falguni Pathak revealed her first reaction when she heard the song. “I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha. (I was about to puke, it was like that).”

The singer added that the song has ruined the innocence the original had. She said, “Video aur picturisation mein jo innocence thi, uska pura satyanash kiya hai iss gaane mein (The video and picturisation had such innocence but they have ruined it). Remixes are happening but do it in a decent way. If you want to reach out to the younger generation, change the rhythm of the song, but don’t make it cheap. Don’t change the originality of the song. I don’t think I need to do anything; my fans are taking action against the song. I am just sharing the stories. Why should I keep quiet when they are supporting me, main kaise chup baithun (why should I keep quiet).”

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, the singer said she would have taken legal action against Neha but is unable to. "I wish I could but the rights are not with me," she said. Meanwhile, Neha shared a number of posts on Instagram on Saturday, commenting on those trolling her. Without referring to the controversy itself, she said she felt ‘sorry for’ people unhappy with her happiness and said she was ‘too blessed to have bad days’.

