Home / Entertainment / Music / Music composer Raamlaxman of Hum Aapke Hain Koun fame dies at 78
music

Music composer Raamlaxman of Hum Aapke Hain Koun fame dies at 78

Music director Raamlaxman is best known for his work with Rajshri Productions. He composed music for Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya and Madhuri Dixit starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Raamlaxman, whose real name was Vijay Patil, died on Saturday in Nagpur.

Veteran music director Raamlaxman, best known for his work on Rajshri Productions' blockbuster movies -- Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath Saath Hain -- died due to a cardiac arrest. He was 78.

The composer, whose real name was Vijay Patil, died at his residence in Nagpur in the early hours of Saturday, his son Amar said.

"He had taken second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, six days ago. There was no problem at that time... But when he came home he developed weakness. His parameters were dropping. Doctors were attending at home. He passed away at around 2 am on Saturday. He had a cardiac arrest," Amar told PTI.

Vijay, known by cinema aficionados as Laxman of duo composers Raam-Laxman, started his journey in films with Marathi actor-comedian Dada Kondke's 1975 film Pandu Hawaldar.

He gave the music for the movie with his collaborator Surendra under the name Raam-Laxman.

Surendra died in 1976, but Vijay continued to compose under the same name, slightly changing it to Raamlaxman. Vijay took his initial lessons in music from his father and uncle. He later studied music at the Bhatkhande Shikshan Sanstha.

In his over four decades-long career, he composed music for over 150 films in Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri and worked with famous film directors such as Manmohan Desai, Mahesh Bhatt, GP Sippy, Anil Ganguly and Sooraj Barjatya.

Some of his other memorable works are Agent Vinod, 100 Days, Anmol, Tarana, Patthar Ke Phool and Hum Se Badhkar Kaun. Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was one of the first film personalities to pay tributes to Vijay.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor says he can't be 'okay' with dad Boney leaving his mom for Sridevi, but can 'understand' it

"I got to know now about the demise of the very talented Raam Laxman ji (Vijay Patil). I am deeply saddened. He was a very good person. I have sung many songs composed by him which had become quite popular. My heartfelt condolences," she wrote on Twitter.

The official Twitter handle of production banner Rajshri also mourn the loss.

"Music Composer Vijay Patil aka Laxman of the iconic #RaamLaxman duo passed away. Our deepest condolences to his family in this tough time. Rajshri will always remember him for his immense contribution to the music industry. May his soul Rest In Peace," the post read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maine pyar kiya hum aapke hain koun hum saath saath hain

Related Stories

bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor unearths adorable old dance video on BFF Suhana Khan's birthday, watch here

UPDATED ON MAY 22, 2021 12:58 PM IST
hollywood

Dwayne Johnson to voice Krypto the Super-Dog in Warner Bros' new movie DC League of Super-Pets

PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 12:54 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP