Music, masti and mouth-watering food! Unwinding in style

From power-packed performances by artistes such as Nucleya, Rashmeet Kaur and Sunanda Sharma, to a buffet of culinary delights at several stalls, the first day of HT City Unwind, India’s biggest food and music festival, was everything it promised, and more!

Held in association with HT CityFoodies, HT City’s dedicated food handle on Instagram, the inaugural day of MobiKwik presents HT City Unwind on October 7 saw Dilliwallahs come together at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for a fun-filled, flavourful day. What’s more, India’s top chefs, including Kunal Kapur, Vaibhav Bhargava and Nishant Choubey, held cooking masterclasses, imparting tips and tricks with connoisseurs.

“I loved being a part of HT City Unwind, and sharing some cool recipes, tips and tricks to create some of the most popular dishes,” said Kapur.

As the day progressed, foodies got a taste of some great music, courtesy musicians Rashmeet Kaur, Nucleya and many more. “I am so excited that I get to perform in Delhi at HT City Unwind, the biggest music and food festival ever. I’m going to have a blast, and I am super excited for it,” Kaur told us just minutes ahead of her performance.

Nucleya, who headlined the inaugural day, added, “I’m really excited to perform at HT City Unwind, one of India’s biggest food and music festival.”

And that’s not all! Several rock bands and DJs, including Solfege, Roulette and Rangreza, have a musical treat in store for attendees.