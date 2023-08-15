NCT's Taeil injured in motorcycle accident, to undergo surgery: 'Will temporarily suspend activities, focus on recovery'

NCT subunit NCT 127’s member Taeil was injured in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday and won't participate in the group's upcoming scheduled activities. As per Soompi, Taeil had a fracture in his right thigh and will undergo surgery. He will be on a hiatus and focus on his treatment as well as rehabilitation after the surgery. (Also Read | NCT’s Taeil creates Guinness World Record by gaining 1 million Instagram followers in under two hours)

Taeil met with road accident

Soompi shared a statement by NCT’s agency SM Entertainment. Taeil will also not participate in NCT’s first-ever offline concert as a full group, NCT NATION: To The World to be held on August 26. The statement read, "Hello. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status and future schedule of NCT’s Taeil."

Taeil suffers fracture in right thigh

It also read, "In the early morning of today (August 15), Taeil was on his way home on his motorcycle after finishing his schedule when he was involved in an accident. He immediately visited a hospital for a detailed examination and treatment. As a result of the examination, he was diagnosed with a fracture in his right thigh and he received medical advice that surgery was necessary."

Taeil to undergo surgery, suspend activities

The statement continued, "Currently, Taeil is in stable condition and receiving the necessary treatment at the hospital ahead of the surgery. As a result, Taeil will temporarily suspend his activities and focus on treatment and recovery, and will not be able to participate in the NCT group concert NCT NATION: To The World on August 26. We ask for your kind understanding."

SM Entertainment assures fans of helping Taeil

"We sincerely apologize for giving you cause for concern with this sudden news. The agency will put the artist’s health as a priority and help Taeil focus on his recovery. We will do our best so that he can greet fans again in good health. Thank you," concluded the statement.

About NCT 127

NCT 127 is the first fixed and second overall sub-unit of the boy band NCT. It was formed and managed by SM Entertainment. They originally debuted on July 7, 2016, with their debut extended play NCT #127. The members currently in the group comprise--Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Mark, Haechan, Doyoung, Johnny and Jungwoo.

