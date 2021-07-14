NCT’s Taeil creates Guinness World Record by gaining 1 million Instagram followers in under two hours

NCT’s Taeil Moon has created a Guinness World Record after he gained one million followers on Instagram in record time. He set the new record after he gained the seven-digit number of followers within 'one hour and 45 mins'.

Taeil had launched his personal Instagram account, mo.on_air, on July 6. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Guinness World Records tweeted, "Congratulations to @NCTsmtown's TAEIL MOON who's set a new record for the fastest time to reach 1M followers on @instagram just one hour and 45 mins! #NCT #NCTU."

Guinness World Records quoted Taeil as saying on the achievement, “I did not imagine that I would become a holder of a Guinness World Record. Thank you for all the love and support. I will try to communicate more through social media in the future.”

NCT's Taeil launched his Instagram account a week ago and now his total followers stand at 1.8 million. He has shared only five posts so far. He currently follows seven accounts, all of which are his fellow NCT bandmates.

Taeil debuted as a member of the group in 2016 and is now also part of the NCT U as well as NCT 127 sub-units. The second full-length album of NCT 127, NCT #127 Neo Zone, was released in March last year. It remained on Billboard 200 for ten weeks after it entered the Top 5. NCT's second full-length album, RESONANCE, has set a record as a double million-seller. It was released in October last year.

A few of the NCT's sub-groups are location-based--NCT 127 is based in Seoul, WayV is based in China while NCT-Hollywood is set to be based in the US later this year, as per Guinness World Records.

Currently, the band has 23 members and have released seven studio albums, with two reaching the top 10 of the Billboard 200 in the US.