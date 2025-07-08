Neha Bhasin reveals suicide attempt at 20 after being fat-shamed during Viva days: ‘I was 50 kg at the time’

Singer Neha Bhasin, who is known for her hit numbers like Kuch Khaas Hai, Dunki and Jag Ghoomeya to name a few, recently made a shocking revelation in an interview. The singer revealed that she attempted suicide at the age of 20 after being body-shamed. At that time, she was part of the girl pop group Viva, which included Seema Ramchandani, Pratichee Mohapatra, Mahua Kamat, and Anushka Manchanda. Neha Bhasin reveals about bodyshaming at the age of 20, despite weighing only 50kgs

Neha opened about her struggle during Viva days

In a podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Neha recalled being put on fat burners in 2003, just a year after launching her career. She said she was unaware of their effects due to her young age. The singer also recounted a distressing incident involving the television channel Viva was signed with.

During a confrontation, she said a man from the channel humiliated her by projecting a video in a conference room, circling her stomach on screen and saying, “See, you are so fat. Because of this, we can’t release the video. I was 50 kg at that time. I remember going home and, in anger, consuming more than half a bottle of fat burners. That was my way of trying to commit suicide. For two days, I was throwing up. The band didn’t know what had happened,” Neha said.

In recent years, Neha has become vocal about her health struggles. In 2024, she took to social media to share her long battle with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a condition she has been dealing with since her teenage years. She also revealed that in 2022, she was diagnosed with low progesterone, which has made it difficult for her to function for nearly half of each month.

Neha's career

Neha is a versatile Indian playback singer and performer known for her powerful voice. She first gained prominence in 2002 as a member of India’s first all-girl pop group Viva, formed through the reality show Coke [V] Popstars. After the group's disbandment, Neha carved out a successful solo career across Bollywood, Tollywood, and the independent music scene.

She has lent her voice to several hit songs, including Kuch Khaas (Fashion), Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan), Dhunki (Mere Brother Ki Dulhan), and Asalaam-e-Ishqum (Gunday), earning critical acclaim and awards. Known for her bold personality and distinct style, Neha has also released several independent singles and folk-fusion music. She has sung in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi. Neha also participated in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 in 2021.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918