Entertainment / Music / Neha Kakkar attempts to meditate but fails in an old video, Rohanpreet Singh drops a cheesy comment
Neha Kakkar attempts to meditate but fails in an old video, Rohanpreet Singh drops a cheesy comment

Neha Kakkar shared a throwback video from Uttarakhand. Her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh showered her with love in the comments section.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 03:19 PM IST
Neha Kakkar revisited a trip she took to Uttarakhand and shared a memory from her time there. She took to her Instagram account on Friday and shared a video in which she was seen enjoying a scenic view.

The singer was seated on a fallen tree trunk that rested on a stream. She was seen soaking up the sun while smiling for the camera. She then folded her legs and attempted to meditate but broke into a fit of laughter soon enough. She shared the video with the song Hawayein, from the movie Jab Harry Met Sejal, playing in the background.

Neha posted the video with the caption, "Yeh Jagah aur Uspe Yeh Gaana (this place and to top it off, this song)…. Beauty at it’s Best!! By the way.. Good Morning!!" Her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh took to the comments section and wrote, "Ye Jagah aur Tum = Heaven (This place and you = Heaven)."

Her fans also took to the comments section and showered her with love. "Beautiful," said a fan. "So cute (with heart emojis)," added another. Several others dropped heart and fire emojis to show their appreciation.

Neha was born and raised in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. The singer has often shared pictures from her visits to her hometown. Last week, she shared a picture from an early morning walk she took when she was at home.

Read full story here: Neha Kakkar shares no makeup pics from Rishikesh, husband Rohanpreet lavishes praise

Apart from revisiting memories, Neha also revealed on Friday that she and Rohanpreet have lent their support towards the United Nations' environment program and the Asif Bhamla Foundation on the occasion of World Environment Day.

She shared a video announcing their association on Instagram and wrote, "As we approach the #WorldEnvironmentDay let us REIMAGINE. RECREATE. RESTORE our beautiful planet for our future generations Join us for #GenerationRestoration with #DhartiKaDil @moefccgoi @unep @bhamlafoundation @saherbhamla #EcosystemRestoration."

