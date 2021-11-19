Neha Kakkar holds pregnancy test, hugs Rohanpreet Singh in video to clarify baby rumours. Watch

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got everyone talking last year in December when they shared a picture in which she appeared to be cradling a baby bump. While it was revealed to be from their music video, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, there are rumours of her pregnancy every now and then. The Kakkar family set the record straight in the first episode of their new show, Life of Kakkars.

At the beginning of the video, singer Tony Kakkar walked into a toy store and bought a whole bunch of presents as ‘Tony ban gaya mama (Tony is now an uncle)’ played in the background, to the tune of his song Kurta Pyjama. The clip then transitioned to Rohanpreet getting a call from his mother, who was upset about being kept in the dark.

Rohanpreet’s mother asked him to ensure that Neha eats well and warned him about pregnancy mood swings, even as he tried to tell her something. This was interspersed with shots of Neha coming out with a pregnancy test and hugging Rohanpreet excitedly.

The text on the screen said that the members of the Kakkar family would shed light on whether whatever was depicted so far was true or not. Tony started by saying that he is the youngest in the family and now wants someone younger than him. He was interrupted by Neha, who called him a liar and claimed that he was older than her. Their mother then came into the frame and confirmed that Neha was indeed the youngest in the family.

Neha revealed that when she was travelling recently, a flight attendant asked her if she was pregnant. Tony, too, said that he went to a cafe and instead of asking for his order, the waiter wanted to know, “Sir, aap mama banne wale ho (are you going to become an uncle)?”

Rohanpreet said that he got angry calls from his friends, who were unhappy about him being secretive. Neha talked about how her break from Indian Idol earlier this year was seen as maternity leave whereas the truth is that she wanted a breather from television, having been a judge on the show since its tenth season.

Neha’s elder sister, singer Sonu Kakkar, who replaced her as a judge on Indian Idol, said that she was simply enjoying married life and spending some time at home: “I think that is the reason she has put on a little weight.”

Neha talked about the nasty comments that came her way because people thought she was pregnant within two months of getting married. “Dekho, industry wale toh aise hi hote hai. Shaadi se pehle ho gaya hoga sab (See, this is how people in the entertainment industry are. She got pregnant before marriage).” She said that she and Rohanpreet laugh when they read reports that they got married because she got pregnant.

“Maana maine mera tummy motu ho gaya hai but itna nahi ki main pregnant lagu. Come on! Matlab Neha Kakkar bhi thodi chubby, golu-polu ho sakti hai. Toh main abhi bas golu-polu hoon, iska matlab yeh nahi ki main pregnant hoon (I admit that I have gained some weight around my tummy but not so much that I look pregnant! I can be a little chubby. Right now, I am just a little chubby, that does not mean I am pregnant),” she said.

Rohanpreet said that Neha’s ‘tond (paunch)’ was because of their love, the family’s love and delicious food. As they both denied the news of her pregnancy, he said that there was a ‘baby’ that was born - their show Life of Kakkars.

Neha said that she and Rohanpreet have no plans to have a baby for the next two or three years at least. “Hum dono ne bohot hi masti karni hai, bohot hi enjoy karna hai, bohot hi fun karna hai (We still have a lot to enjoy and have fun),” he said, while she said that there was a lot of work to do on the professional front as well.