Neha Kakkar shares mother-in-law’s reaction to her baby bump in Khyaal Rakhya Kar: ‘Good news kaafi jaldi nahi ho gayi?’

Neha Kakkar, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed that even her husband Rohanpreet Singh’s mother was fooled by her baby bump in Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Host Kapil Sharma said that he, too, was tricked by her Instagram post and sent her a congratulatory message personally, only to be told that it was for a song.

“Actually, sach bataun toh jab gaana aaya tha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, aur usme tummy dekh kar mumma ji kehte hai, ‘Beta, good news kaafi jaldi nahi ho gayi?’ Maine kaha, ‘Mumma ji, kum se kum aap toh aise mat bolo, aap toh sab jaante ho, humari toh abhi shaadi hui hai, abhi mile hai’ (To be honest, when the song Khyaal Rakhya Kar came out and my mother-in-law saw my tummy, she remarked, ‘Isn’t it too soon to be giving us good news?’ I told her, ‘At least you don’t say this, you know everything, you know we just met and got married’),” Neha said.

She added that people jumped to the conclusion that she and Rohanpreet got married in haste because she was already pregnant with their child.

Last December, Neha sparked pregnancy rumours when she shared a picture with Rohanpreet, in which she was seen cradling what appeared to be a baby bump. “#KhyaalRakhyaKar,” she captioned her post, on which he commented, “Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (Now I’ll have to take extra care of you).” However, it was soon revealed to be a still from their music video, Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

Neha and Rohanpreet met in August last year to shoot for the music video of her single, Nehu Da Vyah, and were instantly attracted to each other. After a whirlwind romance, they got married in October.

Rohanpreet will release his new single, Peene Lage Ho, on Tuesday. Neha has directed the music video, which features him alongside Jasmin Bhasin.