Neha Kakkar kisses Rohanpreet Singh as they celebrate their second anniversary and Diwali together. Watch

Singer Neha Kakkar celebrated her second wedding anniversary with singer-husband Rohanpreet Singh alongside Diwali on Monday. She took to Instagram and shared videos and pictures from her celebrations with husband and family. She posted many pictures with Rohanpreet while both of them held a bigdiya together. She shared a dancing video and extended warm greetings of Diwali to her fans. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan Raj Kundra, daughter Samisha deck up in matching pink outfits on Diwali)

Neha wore a white ethnic outfit with green dupatta and green bangles. Rohanpreet decked up in white kurta and pyjama with green turban. Neha even shared a family picture which featured singer-brother Tony Kakkar, Rohanpreet, her parents Niti Kakkar and Rishikesh Kakkar among others.

Taking to Instagram Reels, she shared a video where both of them kissed each other. Neha said, “Happy anniversary to us.” Then Rohanpreet planted a kiss on her cheek and said, “Happy anniversary to us.” In the later half of the video, Neha kissed her husband and said, “love you.” Both of them then said, “Happy Diwali" at the end. At the end, Neha started dancing on Sunny Sunny song.

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Neha wrote, “About last night!! Our 2nd Anniversary Celebration. Rohu and Nehu’s look: designed and styled by Nehu." Choreographer Dhanashree Verma wrote, “Happy anniversary (red heart emojis).” Neha's sister Sonu Kakkar dropped heart emojis.

One of Neha's fans commented, “You guys are so cute.” Another fan wrote, “Happy anniversary, may god bless you both.” Other fan commented, “Be happy together all the time.” Many fans dropped heart emojis and extended warm wishes to the couple on their second anniversary.

Neha tied knot with Rohanpreet Singh on the morning of October 24, 2020 in an Anand Karaj ceremony. Later in the evening, the couple got married as per Hindu rituals.

During a joint appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2020, Neha told that when she and Rohanpreet first started having conversations, she made it clear that she did not want a relationship and was looking to get married. Both of them met during the shoot of her music video, Nehu Da Vyah. And later got married within two months.

