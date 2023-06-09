Neha Kakkar fans wonder if all is well between her and husband Rohanpreet Singh after her latest posts

Fans of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are worried for their relationship. Recently, the singer celebrated her birthday with friends and family, but Rohanpreet was missing from the party. He also did not share any birthday wishes for her on his social media accounts. (Also read: Neha Kakkar says she 'feels sorry for' those trolling her amid backlash to O Sajna)

Neha's posts spark rumours

Neha Kakkar has not shared an Rohanpreet Singh-related post in a while.

Neha celebrated her birthday on June 6 and shared multiple pictures from her many parties on Instagram. Her first party was with her parents, who got her gifts and decked up the house for her. Rohanpreet was nowhere to be seen. Later, she celebrated her big day with her friends, which also included cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree. There too, Rohanpreet was missing.

Not only that, he also did not wish her in the comments section of her posts or like the posts. He also did not wish her through an Instagram post of his own, either. This came as a surprise to fans of couple, as they often shower each other with love on social media.

Fans have questions

Neha's posts were bombarded with questions of ‘where is Rohanpreet’. “Na rohu na koi wish kia or na hi pic mai hai..... Acha ni lga ye dekh kr (No Rohanpreet in the pictures and he did not even share any wishes. It's not nice to see this),” wrote a fan. “Can we know the reason behind why @rohanpreetsingh was not there in your bday party??? Everything that belongs to you seems so incomplete without him,” wrote another. “Apke birthday par Rohanpreet to dikh ni re h invite ni kiya tha kya (Can't see Rohanpreet, was he not invited)?” asked a person.

The last post mentioning Neha on Rohanpreet's Instagram page is from last week, when he gave a shoutout to her song Balenciaga. Neha last mentioned him on May 8 in a romantic post. Both still follow each other.

Neha and Rohanpreet's love story

Neha got married to Rohanpreet Singh on the morning of October 24, 2020 in an Anand Karaj ceremony. Later in the evening, both of them got married as per Hindu rituals. Both are singers by profession. “We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together - Nehu Ka Vyah and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best,” he once said about meeting Neha.

