Neha Kakkar says she got emotional during show but didn't tell Rohanpreet, was embarrassed 'about crying one more time'

Neha Kakkar has penned a note for her “dream husband” Rohanpreet Singh about how she turned emotional on stage because he was not by her side on the New Year's eve. The two singers were performing at different locations and couldn't be together to ring in the New Year.

Sharing throwback pictures of them together, Neha wrote on Instagram, “I miss you…. This pic was clicked last year and last night we were not together coz Rohu was performing in Pahalgam Kashmir and Me in Goa. I was dying to speak to him at 12 last night but that couldn’t happen coz of my performance, hence I got emotional on stage and I didn’t even tell rohu about it till now coz I was really embarrassed about crying one more time on stage. But being so emotional I couldn’t control my emotions coz rohu was not with me and I wanted to hug him tight and wish happy new year. But I’m really happy about the fact that both of us were working on the last day of the year and were entertaining people.”

Asking him to join her on the New Year, Neha added, "Now baby I can’t wait to see you today. Waiting for you to reach me. Love you My Dream Husband! Happy New Year Everyone and My #NeHearts I Love each one of You. #NehaKakkar."

Neha and Rohanpreet were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left for their respective destinations. The two tied the knot in a grand ceremony on October 24, 2020 after keeping their fans and media wondering about their wedding news till the last minute.

