Nick Jonas falls off stage during New York concert, fans think ‘somebody is getting fired tonight’

Actor and singer Nick Jonas fell off the stage during the Jonas Brothers concert at Yankee Stadium in New York. However, he was quick to get back on his feet and continued to perform along with his brothers like a pro. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra kisses and hugs Nick Jonas during Jonas Brothers' concert, cheers for him backstage. Watch)

Video going viral

Nick Jonas falls off the stage during his New York concert

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An internet user posted the video of Nick falling off the stage on Twitter. They captioned the post, “CALL TMZ!!!!! NICK FELL!!!!!” The short five-second clip sees Nick fell off an empty space in the middle the stage, only to get up and start performing again.

Internet's varied response

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While some users insensitively laughed in the comment sections at what could've been a more serious mishap, others showed concern for Nick. A user commented, “my poor baby,” while another wrote, “Nooooo I hope he’s okay! (crying emoji).”

Some even pointed out how the stage is designed in a rather dangerous way, putting the performers' safety at risk. One user wrote, “wtf they got the whole in the stage just open like that (crying emoji).” Another commented, “Somebody is getting fired tonight!”

Some took the accident with a pinch of salt by posting memes. One user commented, “He did in fact sail away,” referring to Jonas Brothers' song Sail Away.

Priyanka Chopra at Jonas Brothers' concert

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nick's wife and actor Priyanka Chopra also arrived at the Jonas Brothers concert, wearing a white crop top and matching skirt. She also wore blue heels. Apart from Priyanka, the show was also attended by her mother and film producer Madhu Chopra. Nick's parents – Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr - also attended the show.

At the event, Priyanka was seen singing and enjoying herself. She also went backstage as the Jonas Brothers performed. In a clip, Priyanka was seen kissing Nick and later also gave him a hug. She also clapped and cheered for him, backstage, during the show.

Priyanka and Nick left the venue with their family members. They walked out of the Yankee Stadium holding hands and also waved as well as smiled at the crowd gathered outside the venue. While leaving, Priyanka ditched her heels and wore flat slippers. Nick was seen in a white T-shirt, pants and white sneakers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON