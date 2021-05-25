Nick Jonas fixes Priyanka Chopra’s dress at Billboard Music Awards after he accidentally steps on it. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband singer Nick Jonas recently attended the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) in Los Angeles. While Nick was the host of the show, Priyanka was one of the presenters. While posing for the media, Priyanka was joined by Nick.

In one of the videos by a fan account on Instagram, Nick moved closer to Priyanka and leans in to kiss her. However, he accidentally stepped on her dress. The singer instantly bent down and fixed her dress before the duo posed for the camera. This gesture of Nick made fans shower him with praises. One fan wrote, "Such a gentleman." Another wrote, "Their so adorable."

Meanwhile, Priyanka on Monday had shared an appreciation post by penning a note for Nick. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself with Nick in which the couple is seen embracing each other while Nick planted a kiss on Priyanka's forehead. She captioned her post, "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!"

In a separate Instagram post, Nick had also shared the same photo and captioned, "I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the Billboard Music Awards with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you Priyanka."

As per E! News, Nick recently opened up about his bike accident and had said that he "took a spill on a bike" and suffered a "cracked rib" and "a few other bumps and bruises".

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018. They had two wedding ceremonies, a Hindu and a Christian, to honour each other’s traditions.