Nick Jonas holds Priyanka Chopra's hand, Sophie Turner and Joe join them at concert; fans can't keep calm

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas were joined by Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas at recent Jonas Brothers performance in the US. Priyanka also gave a shoutout to Nick as he performed on stage in front of a packed auditorium, and shared a video. Photos and videos of the singers with their wives were also shared on fan pages with many commenting how excited they were to spot the couples together. Also read: Priyanka Chopra reveals she cried to Nick Jonas after she was body shamed as 'not sample sized' before a recent event

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner with Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas at a Jonas Brothers' concert.

In one of the videos shared on a fan page on Instagram, Priyanka, who wore a black and white outfit, held hands with Nick Jonas, who was dressed in a red suit. They were followed by Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who smiled and posed for photos with fans. Kevin and Danielle Jonas were also seen with them. Priyanka, Nick and others walked together surrounded by security as fans cheered them on and approached them for selfies. In another video, they were seen exiting the venue as fans looked on.

A fan commented on their videos posted on Instagram, “Love these two beautiful souls. So happy Priyanka was able to make it at tonight's show.” Another one said, “This is epic! Wow!” One more wrote, “So glad they brought their wives to there show.”

Priyanka often attends Jonas Brothers' concerts. She also joined Nick in Los Angeles during Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier this year. Their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas had made her first public appearance alongside her mom and dad, Priyanka and Nick at the event on January 30 in LA. The one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star. A video from the event showed Malti playing with her cousins Alena and Valentina, daughters of Nick's elder brother Kevin and his wife Danielle Jonas.

Nick even gave his daughter a shoutout during his speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame event. He had said, "To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie... Hi baby! I can't wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

