Priyanka Chopra reveals she cried to Nick Jonas after she was body shamed as 'not sample sized' before a recent event

Priyanka Chopra said she arrived at a recent event 'feeling crappy'. The actor, who will soon be seen in the web series Citadel, said that a day before attending the event in Los Angeles, an unnamed person had body shamed her, and told her that she 'wasn’t sample sized.’ Priyanka shared her experience during a conversation with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW 2023) in Los Angeles on Friday. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she had pay parity with her male co-star only in Citadel

Priyanka went on to narrate how she had been 'told many things that are difficult to hear', over the years. However, after the latest comment on her body, she was 'hurt' and even discussed it with her family. Priyanka also said that she cried to singer-husband Nick Jonas and her team as she felt 'really bad about the fact that she was not sample-sized'. Priyanka then asked the audience members how many of them were 'sample-sized', adding most people were not.

“I’ve been told many things that are difficult to hear. I arrive feeling crappy because somebody told me yesterday I wasn’t ‘sample sized.’ I was hurt and I discussed it with my family and I cried to my husband and my team and I felt really bad about the fact I’m not sample-sized and that that’s a problem, apparently. Most of us are not. ‘Sample-sized’ is a size 2. Who’s a size 2? I don’t see a lot of hands," Priyanka said as she looked to the audience.

Recently, Priyanka had co-hosted the second annual South Asian Excellence at the Oscars event in Los Angeles. The pre-Oscars bash was attended by Mindy Kaling, Nick Jonas, Preity Zinta, Jr NTR, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others. The event at Paramount Studios in LA honoured Oscars 2023 nominees from Indian films such as RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers.

Priyanka will soon be seen alongside Richard Madden in her upcoming Russo Brothers web series, Citadel. The first trailer for the spy series was released recently. Apart from the Prime Video web series, Priyanka's upcoming projects include Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Written and directed by James C Strouse, the film is an English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich, which was based on a novel by Sofie Cramer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON