Nick Jonas reveals how daughter Malti Marie's birth changed his view on life and work

Singer Nick Jonas embraced fatherhood when he and wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in 2022. Since then, the couple have often spoken about balancing parenthood alongside their busy careers. In a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast, Nick opened up about how becoming a father completely changed his outlook on life, work and creativity.

Nick Jonas on how fatherhood changed him

Nick Jonas reveals how Malti's birth changed everything for him.

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When asked what currently draws him more towards acting or music, Nick admitted that fatherhood has reshaped the way he approaches both. He said, “Becoming a father, we have a four-year-old, really changed everything for me creatively, both on the music side and as an actor. I’ve always loved acting, and I’ve kind of bounced between projects like Jumanji, which is very big, fun and exciting with an incredible cast, and then smaller projects, the kind of one-million-dollar movies that you really grind through. I love both.”

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking further about music and fame, Nick acknowledged that it can sometimes be difficult to move beyond the “teen heartthrob” image associated with him and his brothers. However, he added that becoming a father has given him a much deeper emotional perspective. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking further about music and fame, Nick acknowledged that it can sometimes be difficult to move beyond the “teen heartthrob” image associated with him and his brothers. However, he added that becoming a father has given him a much deeper emotional perspective. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I think my daughter and the experience I am having with her have made me way more connected to the words, my worldview and everything else. So I can’t say one thing is more inspiring or exciting than the other, but actually looking at the world through her eyes gives me a better perspective and a deeper understanding of what I want to be doing,” he shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think my daughter and the experience I am having with her have made me way more connected to the words, my worldview and everything else. So I can’t say one thing is more inspiring or exciting than the other, but actually looking at the world through her eyes gives me a better perspective and a deeper understanding of what I want to be doing,” he shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nick also revealed that he recently embraced full-time “dad duties” while travelling to Hawaii with Malti. He joked about sacrificing Gulf plans in order to spend more time with his daughter, including taking her dolphin swimming and introducing her to Moana at a Disney hotel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nick also revealed that he recently embraced full-time “dad duties” while travelling to Hawaii with Malti. He joked about sacrificing Gulf plans in order to spend more time with his daughter, including taking her dolphin swimming and introducing her to Moana at a Disney hotel. {{/usCountry}}

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With Priyanka currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Varanasi in India, Nick has also been travelling with Malti during his concerts and work commitments. During one of his recent concerts in Las Vegas, the singer even paused mid-performance to give his daughter a sweet shout-out, proudly telling the audience that she was present there with him.

About Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a lavish wedding celebration in Jaipur in 2018. Their wedding included both Hindu and Christian ceremonies, and the pictures from the celebrations quickly went viral on social media.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti, in 2022. Since then, Priyanka and Nick have frequently shared glimpses of their family life on social media, while also keeping parts of their daughter’s life private.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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