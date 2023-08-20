Nick Jonas reacts angrily after someone from crowd throws object at him on stage during concert. Watch

Nick Jonas is the latest celebrity to have an object being thrown at him during live performances. During the latest Jonas Brothers concert in Toronto, Nick Jonas was seen performing on stage, when a person from the crowd hurled a wristband at him that struck his chest. The video was captured by a fan on TikTok and is now going viral. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra praises Nick Jonas, says ‘Malti Marie, I are so lucky to have you'; see pic of toddler posing with drums)

What happened during Nick's performance

Nick Jonas was performing in Toronto with Kevin and Joe Jonas.

A fan captured the exact moment when the wristband hit the right side of Nick's chest, and he flinched immediately. Nick then indicated with his finger to the fan not to do this again and calmly continued with his performance. A few days ago, at the Yankee Stadium in New York, another fan had hurled a black bra at him on stage which fell nearby. The singer paused briefly, looked at the floor, and continued singing.

Fan reactions to Nick's video

Many fans reacted to the incident and added to the comments section of the clip shared by a fan page on Instagram. One wrote, "This is disgusting, it could have hurt him." Another said, "Please stop, people doesn't understand or what, is not good throw things at artist and Nick has said several times that please don't do it." Another comment read, "Why are people so stupid...."

Harry Styles hit near the eye

This is not the first time that a performer has been hit during their live performance. Last month, it was singer Harry Styles who was hit near the eye during his concert in Vienna. Harry was seen wincing in pain as he bent over, covered his eye with his hands and then went walking off stage.

Bebe Rexha incident

The unfortunate trend began with singer Bebe Rexha, when she was injured as a fan threw their phone at her. Later, she shared two pictures of herself showcasing the cut near her eyebrows. She captioned the images with "I'm good." According to a New York Police Department statement, Nicolas Malvagna, a 27-year-old man from New Jersey, was arrested and charged with assault. A few days later, it was singer Ava Max who was slapped by a fan during her concert. The singer had tweeted about the incident and said, "He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again (angry face emoticons) thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!! (red heart emoticon)."

Reacting to these incidents, Charlie Puth had tweeted, “This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. (Bebe, Ava, AND NOW Kelsea Ballerini…) It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…”

