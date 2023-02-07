Nick Jonas says having Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at Los Angeles event 'was really special': 'We were nervous about it'

Singer Nick Jonas has spoken about his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas who recently attended an event in Los Angeles with his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra. In a new interview, Nick said that it was the first time that Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was 'out in public'. He also added that having his 'little girl out there was really special'. (Also Read | Nick Jonas' beautiful speech about daughter Malti and wife Priyanka Chopra makes fans emotional)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, the Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Priyanka Chopra was part of the audience as she sat near the stage with Malti on her lap. A part of Nick's speech for his daughter was, "Malti Marie, hi, babe. I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

Speaking on the Today Show, Nick said talked about giving a shoutout to Malti. He said, "I did. It was really her first time out in public and we were nervous about it. The whole day I think was such a great setting for the family to be together and for all of us to celebrate...Having my little girl out there was really special."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked about his comment that he would embarrass Malti in the future by showing her the video, Nick responded, "That's the whole reason we did it." Nick said 'absolutely', when he was told that the would wait for the moment as a father to embarrass Malti later.

At the event last week, Nick spoke about Priyanka, "To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you." It was at that event that Priyanka finally revealed Malti's face.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Love Again, and the series Citadel. Love Again will release in the US on February 10. Citadel is a science fiction drama created by Russo brothers. Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON