Nick Jonas says Priyanka Chopra can access his blood sugar levels, knows ‘what to do in any scenario’

American singer-actor Nick Jonas has opened up about managing his Type 1 diabetes and also how wife-actor Priyanka Chopra is fully educated on what to do in an emergency. In an interview with aol.com, he also opened up about how he plans to educate their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, too, about the disease and why her father needs a moment for himself, when his blood sugar level is low. Also read: Priyanka Chopra wears lehenga, Nick Jonas rocks kurta pajama as they attend Diwali bash. See pics

Nick on explaining his condition to Malti

Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie during their India visit in March. (ANI)

On being asked about how he manages his condition as a father, Nick Jonas said, “There were days early in our daughter being home where a low would hit me right as she needed a bottle or needed my attention for something and it was a very new thing to experience. And thinking through, one day, too, explaining it to her: Why daddy has to take a second, or whatever the thing is, was really not something I’d thought about.” He said normalizing such conversations "feels wonderful”.

Nick on Priyanka being aware of his condition

Nick also revealed that Priyanka Chopra has access to his blood sugar numbers via an app. And when he is out for a concert or on an outing with his brothers, he shares the data with any one of them. He further said that just like he used to alert his brothers when his blood sugar is high, he alerts Priyanka in the same way. “I do the same with her. It just helps avoid unnecessary speed bumps. She’s been an absolutely incredible partner, not just with the management of the disease — she’s fully educated on what to do in any scenario—but also as a parent now,” he said.

Nick and Priyanka will be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary next month. They had tied the knot on December 1 in 2018 and welcomed Malti via surrogacy last year. Priyanka usually accompanied Nick to his concerts and is often spotted cheering for him from among the audience when she is not away for work.

Nick and Priyanka celebrated Diwali away from home

Priyanka and Nick recently celebrated Diwali away from their Los Angeles home. Taking to Instagram, he shared a few pictures from their Airbnb place and wrote, “So nice being able to spend a few days by the beach to celebrate Diwali with my friends and family. Thank you @airbnb.”

