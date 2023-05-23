Nick Jonas talks about Priyanka Chopra, raising daughter Malti Marie with 'elements of biblical principles' and Hinduism

Singer Nick Jonas has spoken about his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra and him having different religions. In a new interview, Nick also said that he learnt 'so much about' Hinduism after marrying Priyanka. He also talked about how their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas will have influences of both the religions as she grows up. (Also Read | Nick Jonas noticed being called 'Nickua' in India, reveals Priyanka Chopra's friends once taught him bad Hindi phrases)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at Mumbai airport.

Nick and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in 2018. Malti Marie was born to the couple in January 2022 via surrogacy. The duo, in a joint statement on social media, had announced the birth of their first child. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

Speaking on the podcast channel Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Nick said, "I have a deep and meaningful relationship with God but God has taken many different shapes than what I just read in one book now. And marrying an Indian woman who is Hindu, I have learned so much about that religion and faith that it is so inspiring. We are raising a child who is gonna have elements of biblical principles and also from the Hindu faith."

Recently, Nick made an appearance on a BBC chat show, where the host asked him about being called 'jiju', the Hindi term for brother-in-law. He acknowledged that a lot of people in India call him 'jiju' after his marriage to Priyanka. "A lot of people do. We were just in Mumbai recently, my wife and I, for the cultural centre, the Ambanis opened it, and it was a great event. All the photographers on the red carpet were calling me 'jiju'," the singer had said.

Nick is currently promoting his upcoming album with the Jonas Brothers, titled The Album. He most recently collaborated with rapper King for the Hindi version of the track Maan Meri Jaan.

Priyanka currently features in The Russo Brothers' Citadel. Her last film was James C Strouse's Love Again with Sam Heughan. Nick also has a cameo in the film. She will now be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa and in Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba.

