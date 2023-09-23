Nicki Minaj flaunts her ‘curvy body’ in Queen Radio promotion

Nicki Minaj is not letting the drama get to her, as she showed off her curves and teased her new music, 'Queen Radio' on Instagram.

TOPSHOT - US rapper Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by Timothy A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

The rap star posted a video of herself rocking a beige bodysuit and lip-syncing to her upcoming song, ‘Big Difference,’ which she debuted at the VMAs. She captioned the post with a plug for her Apple Music show, Queen Radio, which airs tonight.

Fans were quick to praise her look and express their excitement for her new album, Pink Friday 2, which is set to drop in November.

However, Nicki has also been dealing with a lot of controversy lately, involving her husband, Kenneth Petty, and her rival, Cardi B. Petty, who is on parole for a 1995 attempted rape conviction, was placed on house arrest after he allegedly threatened Cardi’s husband, Offset.

The reality TV star then accused Cardi of being behind a swatting incident at her home, where someone called the police and claimed that there was a hostage situation.

Nicki shared the audio of the call on social media and warned the caller that they would face consequences.

“You gon’ get the breaks beaten off you,” she said.

Nicki and Petty are also facing a lawsuit from Petty’s accuser, Jennifer Hough, who claims that they harassed and intimidated her to recant her testimony. Hough appeared on The Real this week and broke down in tears as she recounted her ordeal.

Nicki and Petty have denied the allegations and have filed a motion to dismiss the case. Plus, Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee claimed that Nicki and Petty tried to hire someone to harm him, and urged Petty’s parole officer to lock him up.

“If you know Kenneth Petty’s parole officer, please send it to me,” he said on his show.

“Email it to me right now. Send it to ‘Hollywood Unlocked.’ Please DM us. Because I’m gonna call him and send him this receipt that I got — tried to hire somebody to come get me.”

With so much drama surrounding her, fans are curious to hear what Nicki has to say on Queen Radio tonight.

