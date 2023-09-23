Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti's romance: Goes beyond a fling

American actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio has found a new partner in his life, and their relationship is becoming quite serious, according to an exclusive report from Page Six. Leonardo DiCaprio has found 'true love' in Vittoria Ceretti(File)

The Oscar-winning actor is reportedly dating 25-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti.

Over the past few months, the duo has been spotted on various outings, sparking rumors about the nature of their relationship.

An insider close to the couple revealed, "They've been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level."

Leo and Vittoria made their public debut as a couple during a lively night out at the Hï Ibiza club in Spain on August 9. In an exclusive video obtained by Page Six, the two were spotted sharing kisses and dancing together while neon lights illuminated the club.

A few weeks later, the pair traveled to California for a more relaxed date, enjoying ice cream and iced coffee in Santa Barbara.

An eyewitness noticed an intimate connection between the two during their outing on August 22. She described the synergy between the duo by saying, "The way they were talking to each other... You could feel the energy."

The couple has since continued their romance abroad, attending the Vogue World: London party together recently.

According to Page Six "Leo and Vittoria were chatting and dancing together all night," suggesting that their relationship goes beyond a fling.

There are even reports of Leo supporting Vittoria during her appearances on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week.

Vittoria was married to New York-based DJ Matteo Milleri previously, although they are now separated. The ‘Shutter Island’ actor, on the other hand, had a long-term relationship with actress Camila Morrone, which ended in August 2022 after four years of being together.

Following that, he was romantically linked with supermodel Gigi Hadid in a non-exclusive capacity and was seen socializing with multiple bikini-clad individuals on yachts before being in a more meaningful relationship with Ceretti.