Leonardo DiCaprio ‘has found true love’ in 25-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti: Report

The report states that sources close to Leonardo claim that he's ‘settling down’ with Vittoria, who is 23 years younger than him. He's spent the summer travelling with her and appears to be ‘smitten.' She's also now being referred to as his ‘girlfriend,’ and not just a casual fling.

The two were seen stepping out for iced coffee last month in Santa Barbara. They twinned in white outfits as they walked together on the streets. Later, they were found making out at a pub in Ibiza, Spain.

Who is Vittoria Ceretti?

Vittoria has appeared on the cover of multiple editions of Vogue across the globe. According to Vogue Italia, Vittoria Ceretti was the most searched model of 2018, on their website.

She married popular Italian DJ Matteo Milleri in 2020. But later in the year, she cryptically announced her separation on TikTok and set it to Alicia Keys' song No One. Earlier this year, both were spotted without their wedding rings. However, there's been no statement issued by either on their current marital status.

What's Leonardo been upto?

Across the years, Leonardo DiCaprio has dated actors and supermodels from around the globe. Leonardo allegedly ended his relationship with actor Camila Morrone in 2022, when she turned 25.

He has also been seen with Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill. However, she took to Instagram Stories to shut down their dating rumours. Since last year, Leonardo has also been linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid and the two are often spotted together at parties.

Leonardo will next be seen in longtime collaborator Martin Scorsese's period film Killers of the Flower Moon, that also stars Robert De Niro, and is slated to release in cinemas on October 20.

