Nicki Minaj says her documentary is ‘absolutely still coming’ despite delay

Rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj talked about the highly anticipated documentary on her life and career on the latest episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', reported People.

Nicki Minaj opens up on her upcoming documentary

Not only did the rap artist reveal that the project, which was first announced in 2020, is finished and set to be released in the coming months, but she also stated that it will be well worth the wait.

"The documentary is absolutely still coming," the 'Red Ruby da Sleeze' artist confirmed on the talk show.

"I'll of course add some new stuff going on in it to reflect the aftermath of Pink Friday 2 and stuff like that, but it's done," she clarified, disclosing that she expects to release the project before embarking on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour on March 1.

The hip-hop star even teased that she's "sharing stuff that probably nobody would expect [her] to share in the documentary." She added, "It's going to be a great experience for my fans."

When the Bravo artist first questioned the Grammy-nominated artist if the long-awaited project was still in the works, she revealed what had caused the delay.

"What happened was -- because my album was not done when I was going to originally put it out, I didn't want the documentary to come out without the music. That would've made no sense to people," the hitmaker explained. "Because of that, that network, they had to go with something else and I couldn't force a documentary out either."

Minaj shared that now she's working with "two people that are really interested" and thinks "it's going to be a nicer or easier experience to bridge the documentary now with the music."

She explained why the documentary did not accompany her fifth studio album, which was released on December 8th.

She said, "I think now I wouldn't have wanted it to come out right now because then it would take time from them really being able to really listen to music. And so now that they've digested the music, when the documentary comes, it'll be a different level of emotional roller coaster I think."

Since its announcement in November 2020, Minaj's fanatical fan group, known as the Barbz, has been avidly waiting for her official documentary. Max (formerly known as HBO Max) ordered it as a docuseries with six half-hour episodes at the time.

A press release said that Minaj would open up in the series about "the most challenging and fulfilling times in her life," from her "rise to fame and her journey to motherhood." As she confirmed on Watch What Happens Live, it seems as though the film has since found a home and will come on the heels of Pink Friday 2's release, according to People.