Exclusive: Calm Down singer Rema to wear Manish Malhotra outfit for debut India gig

Music aficionados in India aren’t able to ‘calm down’ considering Divine Ikubor aka Rema is set to perform in the country for the first time. We have exclusively learnt that the musician, who will perform in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad as part of his Rema Calm Down India Tour, will wear an outfit designed by celebrity couturier Manish Malhotra. The Nigerian singer’s ensemble belongs to Malhotra’s Diffuse 2.0 collection.

Rema; (right) Manish Malhotra

A source close to the development says, “Rema is a huge admirer of India. He’s expressed a keen interest to sample various homegrown facets. Since Manish Malhotra is the frontrunner of the fashion world of India, he was Rema’s first choice when it came to sampling designs. The outfit that is being made will entail some form of indigenous integration in terms of design and material to ensure there’s cross-cultural representation. Rema and Manish are likely to meet on Wednesday at the latter’s atelier for the final round of fittings since most of the discussion has happened remotely thus far.”

The outfit is likely to have a high-octane colour palette of stark blacks, electric purples, shocking neons and unconventional constructs. Malhotra has previously designed for international stars Naomi Campbell, Arooj Aftab, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Moss, Jameela Jamil, Paris Hilton and Nick Jonas.

For his show, Rema, who is the only Nigerian artiste to enter the Billboard Top 100 list with Calm Down reaching the No 6 spot, will be using props such as inflatable large neon mushrooms, illuminated rotating horse carousel as well as roses and hazard waste style metal barrels with graffiti. The 24-year-old will be making multiple entries on stage using lowrider style bicycle and rickshaw.