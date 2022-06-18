Nikhil Chinnapa talks about visiting Pune: It’s like a second home

After spending a family time in the picturesque Maldives, DJ Nikhil Chinnapa is in the city as he prepares for a weekend full of music. “Pune has been a special city for me,” Chinnapa says, adding, “When I first came there in 1997, I got the vibe that it was a lot like Bengaluru (his home town). It’s the people of the city that makes it what it is. People in Pune were more open and accepting much like Bengaluru. It felt like home. Pune had this chilled out vibe, very open society for music. It makes me feel like I’m always welcomed. It’s almost like a second home.”

Chinnapa, who comes here “once every three months or so”,reveals that a cafe in Koregaon is his go to place in the city. “I’ve been going to this cafe in Koregaon park and I enjoy the vibe of the place. I enjoy being with my friends there. Every time I’m in the city, I go there and it has become a ritual,” Chinnapa mentions.

The media personality is known for making electro dance music popular in the country. He is here in the city for a three day music gig and with his music he wishes to take Punekars to the nostalgia lane. “It is going to be a trip down the nostalgia lanes. A lot of songs from 2010, like Avicii, are not played much. They bring a lot of memories. So I’m going to play that,” he signs off.

Catch it Live:

What: Submerge Big Weekend

When: June18

Time: 9pm onwards

Where: Orilla CDC, Koregaon Park