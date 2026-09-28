Nirvana band members: Who were they and where are they now?

Nirvana became one of the biggest names in rock during the early 1990s, but the band’s story ended far sooner than anyone expected.

Nirvana changed rock music forever, while Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Chad Channing took different paths after the band ended.. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (AP Photo/Jordan Strauss)

Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl became the lineup most closely linked with the group after Grohl joined as drummer in 1990. Their 1991 album Nevermind turned Nirvana into a worldwide sensation and helped push grunge into the mainstream.

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Cobain’s death in 1994 brought the band to an end, but the members left very different marks on music after Nirvana. So, who were the main members, and where are they now? Let's have a look.

Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain was Nirvana’s singer, guitarist and main songwriter. Born on February 20, 1967, in Aberdeen, Washington, he formed the band with Krist Novoselic in 1987.

Nirvana’s rise changed Cobain’s life quickly. Nevermind, released in 1991, became a huge success, with “Smells Like Teen Spirit” turning into one of the defining songs of the decade. The band followed it with In Utero in 1993.

Cobain died on April 5, 1994, at the age of 27. Nirvana ended after his death. He left behind his wife, Courtney Love, and their daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.

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{{^usCountry}} His music and personal archive have continued to attract attention decades later. Nirvana was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, and the band is set to receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His music and personal archive have continued to attract attention decades later. Nirvana was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, and the band is set to receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. {{/usCountry}}

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Krist Novoselic

Krist Novoselic was Nirvana’s bassist and one of the band’s founding members. He was born on May 16, 1965, in Compton, California, and later moved to Washington.

After Nirvana ended, Novoselic did not walk away from music. He played with several groups, including Sweet 75, Eyes Adrift, Flipper and Giants in the Trees. He also worked with Dave Grohl on projects connected to the Foo Fighters.

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One of their notable reunions came with “Cut Me Some Slack,” a song recorded with Grohl and Paul McCartney for the Sound City documentary. The track won a Grammy. Novoselic also joined members of Soundgarden and Pearl Jam for the supergroup 3rd Secret.

Beyond music, Novoselic has spent years involved in political and electoral reform work and has written about politics.

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Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl joined Nirvana in 1990, replacing drummer Chad Channing. His arrival came just before the band recorded Nevermind, the album that changed their career.

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After Cobain’s death, Grohl started a new chapter almost immediately. He formed Foo Fighters and became its singer, guitarist and principal songwriter. It started as a personal recording project and later grew into another major rock band.

Foo Fighters have since won multiple Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. Grohl has also worked with many other artists and remained one of the most visible figures from Nirvana’s era.

What happened to Chad Channing?

Chad Channing was Nirvana’s drummer before Dave Grohl. He joined the group in 1988 and played on Bleach, Nirvana’s first studio album.

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Channing left the band in 1990, but his connection to Nirvana did not disappear. His drumming can still be heard on “Polly,” which came from a recording session before his departure.

He later worked with other bands and continued making music. In 2024, he formed Can of Clouds with Justine Jeanotte. The group released its debut album, Passing Vistas, in 2025.

Nirvana legacy

Nirvana’s active run lasted only a few years, but the band changed the direction of mainstream rock. Nevermind helped take the Seattle grunge sound from the underground to a worldwide audience, while Cobain, Novoselic and Grohl became the faces of that shift.

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023. In 2026, Nirvana is again being celebrated, this time with the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) Video Vanguard Award.

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For a band that lasted only a short time, Nirvana left behind a remarkably long musical legacy.