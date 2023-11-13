NOBODY teaser out: (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, Aespa’s Winter, and IVE’s Liz dazzle in the upcoming single| Watch

It's 4th gen's time to shine now!

Since its announcement, the single has fans of all three icons on the edge of their seat for a peek into it. Well now, we have some information to share.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NOBODY, an upcoming collaborative single is a creation by three of the most famous K-pop icons of the Korean music industry. Starring Soyeon from (G)I-DLE, Winter from Aespa, and Liz from IVE, the song's teaser was released today and it's taking the internet by storm.

NOBODY: A much-awaited K-pop collaboration

Soyeon from (G)I-DLE, Winter from Aespa, and Liz from IVE have joined hands in a much-awaited collaborative single, NOBODY. Since its announcement, the single has fans of all three icons on the edge of their seat for a peek into it. Well now, we have some information to share.

The song is a joint effort of lyricists Seo Ji Eum and El Capitxn, BIGHIT MUSIC's well-known singer-songwriter. Additionally, it aims to support the vision for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

NOBODY: Soyeon, Winter, Liz

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NOBODY is all set to launch on November 16, 2023. It will be available for streaming not only locally but across global platforms. Fans awaiting the song can view the performance on M:USB (MUSEB) official YouTube channel.

The teaser has been viewed by 125, 980 people and has been liked by 19K. Styled in sparkling outfits, the stars dazzle in the teaser as they croon the song.

Watch the teaser here:

NOBODY Teaser: Social Media Reaction

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As usual, fans of the K-pop icons have left no time to take to social media and fangirl/fanboy over their bias' performances in the teaser. Here are some of the comments:

“Super excited for this! The teaser looks amazing and I can't wait to see the full video. Counting down the days! #NOBODY 🌟✨” wrote a fan on X (Formerly Twitter)

“Kpop taking over 🔥” added another.

"4TH GEN MAIN SLAYERS ARE COMING🔥" pointed a fan.

Many have been celebrating the stars' individual successes as well.

“WINTER 🩵🩵🩵🩵,” Liz baby ❤️," “Soyeon 💜” wrote many.