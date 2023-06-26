Abhijay Sharma on Riar Saab becoming the face of Obsessed: Felt good for him

He’s fresh out of college with a BA degree in music, but his song, Obsessed, has become the country’s latest obsession. Musician Abhijay Sharma says he knew the track would do well as soon as he came up with the hookline. “Riar Saab and I collaborated during my college days and when I came up with the hook, we knew it had the potential to cross borders in the country. But I’m so thrilled to see the way it’s crossing borders across countries now. It feels great to see the song that you made in your bedroom breaking all the charts worldwide,” he says.

Abhijay Sharma and Riar Saab

But ever since the song has released, Riar Saab has been the face of it. Does it bother him? “It’s mainly about the way people see things. I personally always felt good for the song doing so well and of course for Riar saab. Currently, we’re on a 22-city India tour followed by one in Dubai. With each day of the tour, Riar Saab and I are getting closer to our fans. It feels great,” says the 21-year-old, who has “done all the Hindi parts” in Obsessed, composed the hook line and gave music to the song.

Obsessed is not just topping music charts currently but is also a rage on social media. “Social media made our track go viral. With all the reels that blew up and memes, it really created a big difference and drove the whole song. The song is not only a fav among Bollywood celebrities, but also has some of the most creative and hilarious memes going viral on social media,” says Sharma.

