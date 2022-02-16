Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / ‘Old is always gold': Bappi Lahiri’s last Instagram post, shared 2 days ago, was a throwback memory
music

‘Old is always gold': Bappi Lahiri’s last Instagram post, shared 2 days ago, was a throwback memory

Musician Bappi Lahiri died on Tuesday night. Bappi had shared a throwback picture of himself on Instagram, just two days before his death.
Bappi Lahiri dies at 69.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 10:33 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Singer Bappi Lahiri posted a throwback picture of himself earlier this week - just two days before his death. Bappi died on Tuesday night at a Mumbai hospital due to multiple health issues. 

Bappi Lahiri's post was an old monochrome photo of  himself, featuring him in a reflective mood. He had captioned it, “Old is always gold.”

Born Alokesh Lahiri, the music composer is credited as a pioneer of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema during 1970s to 1990s with songs like I Am A Disco Dancer, Jimmy Jimmy, Pag Ghunghroo, Intehan Ho Gayi, Tamma Tamma Loge, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, Aaj Rapat Jaaye Toh and Chalte Chalte, among others.

RELATED STORIES

Fondly known as Bappi da, he was as much known for his hit numbers as he was for his fascination for gold. Bappi Lahiri was known as the true blue 'Disco King' of Bollywood of the 80s and 90s, especially for his widely popular songs for films such as Namak Halaal, Disco Dancer and Dance Dance.

In the 2000s, Bappi Lahiri sang songs such as Ooh La La for The Dirty Picture, Tune Maari Entriyaan for Gunday, Tamma Tamma for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and more recently, Areey Pyar Kar Le for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He last composed the song Bhankas for the 2020 movie Baaghi 3.

Bappi died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. "Bappi had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

Read More: Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai at 69

The singer is survived by his wife Chitrani, two children -- daughter Reema, who is also a singer, and music composer son Bappa Lahiri.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
bappi lahiri
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP