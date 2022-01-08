Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Only those who contribute to the Indian economy suffer: Sonu Nigam on testing Covid-19 positive

Singer Sonu Nigam has tested Covid-19 positive for the third time over the last one year. In an exclusive interview, Nigam expresses his displeasure with regards to the way the current situation is being tackled by the authorities.
Updated on Jan 08, 2022 04:55 PM IST
BySoumya Vajpayee

“It’s unfair to make only a certain group of people suffer. I see brazen neglect of Covid-19 protocols being followed in political rallies that are rampant everywhere,” says singer Sonu Nigam, who has tested Covid-19 positive for the third time over the last one year.

Expressing his displeasure with regards to the way the current situation is being tackled by the authorities, Nigam adds, “I see certain areas and localities following no guidelines whatsoever pertaining to social distancing. The only people who keep suffering are those who contribute maximum to the Indian economy — restauranteurs , artistes, event management companies, wedding pandals, catering, theatre owners, filmmakers, actors, performers, etc. I’m not complaining, but I feel there is something wrong in the management of this crisis.”

Unlike his first two times of contracting the coronavirus, the singer says he was better prepared now. “This time around, I knew I had a relapse and I got myself tested on time, but tested negative. Only the test done the day before my flight [for an event] turned positive,” says the singer, adding that he feels disheartened when his work suffers because of such circumstances.

“Work is my prayer. And, as a professional, I feel responsible and guilty in such matters, even though they are beyond my control. I had an event in Bhuwaneshwar and had to feature on a musical reality show. Thankfully, Shaan (singer) handled the Bhuwaneshwar gig and Anu Malik (composer) managed the reality show shoot,” shares Nigam, who’s making the most of this time by spending time with his son, Nevaan. “He cooks delicious food for me,” the singer ends.

