Oxygen plant is singer Palak Muchhal’s priority at her new hospital

Singer Palak Muchhal recently shared the news that she’s building a hospital in her home town, Indore, which would provide free of cost treatment to those who can’t afford the medical care.

“I always dreamt of opening a hospital, ever since I was a kid. I want to create a place where people, who can’t afford surgeries or medical treatment, can get themselves treated without having to pay anything or asking help from someone else,” says Muchhal, happy that her dream is “finally taking shape”.

Right now, the 29-year-old is chalking down a basic plan. “It’s in its primary stage right now and we’re discussing the plan and construction. It will take some time, but I’m glad that I’m very close to fulfilling my dream now.”

The announcement of her new hospital comes at a time when the country’s health and medical sector has come under major scrutiny amid the second wave of Covid-19, which has seen a massive shortage of oxygen at hospital and in supply. Muchhal says she is taking notes of all these things, and will make sure that those gaps are filled at her hospital.

“It’s shameful that we don’t have a basic thing like oxygen in hospitals. This has allowed me to gather knowledge, with what’s needed and how to be prepared for crisis. Now, things are so uncertain and a lot of people are already talking about a third wave. So, yes, we’ve realised that oxygen plants at hospitals are very important and we’re going to implement that,” she explains, adding that she has a team of experts — doctors and advisors, “and they’re constantly giving me suggestions about what all to include.”

Meanwhile, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) singer, who lives in Mumbai, is doing her best to help people in need, and confesses that the whole experience has been heartbreaking for her.

“Usually, I don’t take calls from unknown numbers but right now, I’m taking all calls and replying to all messages. People call and say, ‘Didi mere mummy papa ko bacha lo’. Some parents call me and ask me to save their children. I also have experienced disappointment when sometimes despite arranging a bed, the patient passed away before reaching the hospitals. It makes me think I wish I could have done something sooner. I cry everyday now,” she concludes.

Singer Palak Muchhal recently shared the news that she’s building a hospital in her home town, Indore, which would provide free of cost treatment to those who can’t afford the medical care. “I always dreamt of opening a hospital, ever since I was a kid. I want to create a place where people, who can’t afford surgeries or medical treatment, can get themselves treated without having to pay anything or asking help from someone else,” says Muchhal, happy that her dream is “finally taking shape”. Right now, the 29-year-old is chalking down a basic plan. “It’s in its primary stage right now and we’re discussing the plan and construction. It will take some time, but I’m glad that I’m very close to fulfilling my dream now.” The announcement of her new hospital comes at a time when the country’s health and medical sector has come under major scrutiny amid the second wave of Covid-19, which has seen a massive shortage of oxygen at hospital and in supply. Muchhal says she is taking notes of all these things, and will make sure that those gaps are filled at her hospital. “It’s shameful that we don’t have a basic thing like oxygen in hospitals. This has allowed me to gather knowledge, with what’s needed and how to be prepared for crisis. Now, things are so uncertain and a lot of people are already talking about a third wave. So, yes, we’ve realised that oxygen plants at hospitals are very important and we’re going to implement that,” she explains, adding that she has a team of experts — doctors and advisors, “and they’re constantly giving me suggestions about what all to include.” MORE FROM THIS SECTION BTS Butter concept photo features RM, Jimin and Jungkook's new hairstyles Sonu Nigam abuses those slamming him for not wearing mask while donating blood Neha Kakkar has a funny reaction to Rohanpreet Singh’s headache, watch When BTS singer V guest-starred in TXT members Beomgyu and Yeonjun’s live, watch Meanwhile, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) singer, who lives in Mumbai, is doing her best to help people in need, and confesses that the whole experience has been heartbreaking for her. “Usually, I don’t take calls from unknown numbers but right now, I’m taking all calls and replying to all messages. People call and say, ‘Didi mere mummy papa ko bacha lo’. Some parents call me and ask me to save their children. I also have experienced disappointment when sometimes despite arranging a bed, the patient passed away before reaching the hospitals. It makes me think I wish I could have done something sooner. I cry everyday now,” she concludes.