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Pak media watchdog issues notice to channel for running 'Indian content' while reporting news of Asha Bhosle's death

Pak media watchdog issues notice to channel for running 'Indian content' while reporting news of Asha Bhosle's death

Apr 14, 2026 10:05 am IST
PTI |
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Lahore, Pakistan's media watchdog has issued a show-cause notice to a leading news channel for running "Indian content" while broadcasting the news about the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

Pak media watchdog issues notice to channel for running 'Indian content' while reporting news of Asha Bhosle's death

A ban on Indian content in Pakistan has been in place since 2018.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority issued the show-cause notice to GeoNews on Monday seeking an explanation as to why it aired Indian content along with the news of Bhosle's death.

The leading news channel is considered close to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government and the military establishment.

Bhosle passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure. She was 92.

"It has always been customary to revisit and celebrate the work of iconic artists when reporting on them. In fact, for an artist of Asha Bhosle's stature, we should have shared even more of her timeless and memorable songs than we did. Yet, Pakistan's electronic media regulator, PEMRA, has chosen to restrict this," Azhar Abbas, the Managing Director of GeoNews, said in a post on X.

In the notice, it said that GeoNews violated Rule 15 of the PEMRA Rules, 2009, Regulation 18 1 of the PEMRA Regulations 2012, and Clause 4, 5, 17, 20 and 24 of the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

The CEO of M/s Independent Media Corporation has been summoned on April 27 and directed to explain in writing within 14 days as to why legal action, including inter alia imposition of fine, suspension and revocation of licence under Section 26, Section 29A and other enabling provisions of PEMRA Ordinance, 2002 as amended by PEMRA Act, 2023 should not be initiated.

Pakistan People's Party Senator Sherry Rehman lambasted PEMRA, saying, "Please, let's not lose all perspective here, PEMRA and start policing cultural transitions."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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